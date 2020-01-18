View Pamela Anderson recreate her iconic Baywatch run in new advertisement

Pamela Anderson show her fans that she still has it!

The 52-year-old actress became a household name in the leading role in the global TV show in the 90s’Baywatch,“confirm her status as a blonde bomb icon with her sexy slow-motion run in the opening titles.

And the “Barb Wire” star recreated the famous scene in a new Ultra Tune car care commercial for the Australian company’s “Unexpected Situations” 2020 campaign, alongside sports legend Warwick Capper.

In the commercial – filmed along the country’s Gold Coast last November – Pamela is rocking a black wet suit on the beach while causing Warwick to crash his vehicle into the surf after popping the former Playboy rabbit.

A tidal wave is approaching while Pamela complains: “Here we go again.” She then leads a team of women – wearing red swimsuits like Anderson’s “Baywatch” robe – in a slow motion jog to save Capper.

Last August the mother of two admitted that she could still fit in her original red swimsuit during an interview with The New York Times.

She even says she occasionally removes it if a date goes well.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaked,” she told the outlet.

Watch Pamela give all throwback vibes in the commercial above!

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Getty

The cast of ‘Baywatch’ is reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary