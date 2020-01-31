View Man Get Run Over from Deer on McDonald’s parking lot

A man in North Carolina was just trying to enjoy a refreshing soda when he was roughly interrupted by a lost deer.

Last week, surveillance cameras caught the moment the animal came out of nowhere and crashed into the grounds of a McDonald’s parking lot at Ken Worthy, while he returned to his car – with coke in his hand – after a lunch date with his wife.

“It was absolutely crazy,” Worthy said WSOC TV in Charlotte. “It was just a little brown, and then I saw his face, I lay on the floor – so quickly.”

Worthy, a retired detective, said he and his wife were looking for cars, but didn’t see the fast approaching deer.

“I mean, just see the flash of him rolling over me and in a straight line, and he was gone,” he explained. “He bumped into me. I was down and then up again.”

In the short clip, Worthy makes a fall after the deer overthrows him, but quickly stands up again and seems unharmed.

He posted the shocking video on his Facebook page with the caption: “Deanne Dee Morgan Worthy and I walked out of McDonald’s in Locust NC with Coke’s in hand. What happened next I would never have believed. Life is sometimes crazy. God is sometimes good all the time! Not injured. “

And Worthy was thankful that it was he who got some face time with the young goat, instead of other innocent bystanders.

“It wasn’t my wife,” he told the outlet. “They were not children in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We are very blessed. “

Miraculously he managed not to spill his drink.

“There are important things in your life and diet coke is one of them,” joked worthily.

