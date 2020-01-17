View Kim Kardashian Pop Khloe's pimples in Squirm-Inducing Video

Kim Kardashian missed her calling as an acne specialist.

During a bonus scene from the last season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians,“39-year-old makeup mogul revealed that she is a jack-of-all-trades while playing dermatologist for her younger sister Khloe.

“Dr. Pimple Popper comes to the rescue!” Kim announced when she entered the bathroom where the Good American designer was waiting for her brother or sister-run skin care appointment.

“Only my neck, you don’t go any further,” Khloe pleaded with Kim, while the mother of four broke out a long metal extraction tool and shouted, “This is great!”

“What, the machine? What are you doing?” Khloe asked, lying on a couch when Kim went to town with her face.

Kim concentrated on the task she had to perform and answered, “You punch a small area with the pimple …” before her eyes grew wide and shouted, “Whoa! This one is worth it!”

“It hurts,” Khloe said, while Kim replied, “Well, it hurts for a reason.”

After Khloe asked if the procedure was nearly over, Kim said there were still a few perpetrators, but they could stop for the day and added, “I should have been a beautician.”

“Do you want to see what I got out of it?” Kim asked, before she realized she wasn’t after such a performance.

“Ugh, I can’t take this as a real hobby.”

Watch the tortuous video above!

