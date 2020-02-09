VIEW: Kid’s response to his mother’s voice after Doc is turned on Hearing aid is too pure

A video clip recently added to the TikTok video sharing app has become viral for the right reasons.

Caught in a doctor’s room, the short clip shows a young boy, identified as Christopher, playing while his parents are sitting next to him listening to doctors.

The medical specialist is told that the hearing implants live together in both ears of the child after the countdown and asks if the parents want to see his reaction.

On the count of three, while the hearing aids are turned on, it appears that Christopher is in the beginning of his play, after which he quickly hugs his mother. The father strokes the child’s back and can be told that he will be fine.

The message has received more than 3.4 million likes and has been viewed more than 10 million times after it was shared on TikTok.

The clip was later shared on Twitter and Reddit, where it was also widely appreciated.

The Little Man hearing implants are switched on for the first time. This is the Twitter content that I am here for … ❤️ https://t.co/nFSWOIb67c

– Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) 6 February 2020

People responded cordially to the clip, with many users saying that the mail brought them to tears.

Here are some of the best responses:

And his first reaction was to go to Mom. That tire is crazy

– Sun (@ CapLee27) February 6, 2020

Less than 18 seconds to be flooded with emotion. This is powerful stuff!

– Penfan (@pittjku) 6 February 2020

because I haven’t cried enough in recent weeks.

– Harold (@TheHofSpades) 6 February 2020

I’m just dusty here …

– LopesFanGabe (@LopesFanGabe) 6 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/B6uEA4YX79

– Paulius (@Pauliuskase) 6 February 2020

Damn Rex !!! pic.twitter.com/6O220uLRVw

– Jacob Detamore (@kipsbigboy) February 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/lSGcFkvETT

– Al Bundy (@ 4tdsbundy) 7 February 2020

