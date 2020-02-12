View: Kerala News Presenter Realized She won an On-Air Award, her expression is priceless

Sreeja sees a smile towards the end of the video, clearly it was difficult for her to hide her excitement through the gestures.



Sreeja Shyam.

In a moment of ecstasy, a Kerala news presenter did not hide her happiness when she read her own name while announcing the recipient of the 2018 Kerala state prize for the best news presenter.

Sreeja Shyam, editor-in-chief of Mathrubhumi News, was in the broadcast on Wednesday morning when the news of the Kerala state media prices flashed on the teleprompter during a live broadcast. She was shocked to see her own name, paused, and began to read the news in a very joyful tone.

The video of the same was posted on social media by Habeeb Anju and it went viral.

Towards the end of the video, Sreeja sees a smile, clearly clearly struggling to hide her joy.

According to reports, she said she was very happy seeing her own name, so she couldn’t help but almost laughed at the end of the news presentation.

Netizens flocked to the comments’ section to congratulate the presenter.

