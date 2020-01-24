View Jennifer Aniston Surprise Friends Fans in Central Perk

Do we have to get some coffee?

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston returned to her old stomping ground at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave Friends fans the surprise of their lives. Enter as a host for Ellen DeGeneres, the SAG Award winner visited the show’s Central Perk coffee house at the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Los Angeles, where the beloved sitcom from the 90s filmed for its 10-year run.

Jennifer crouched behind the iconic orange couch and waited while unsuspecting fans came to the picture. When the moment was ripe, she appeared and bombarded their photo with souvenirs. As they announced their favorite Friends character, The Morning Show star shouted fans who did not call her character Rachel Green.

She even came equipped with some props. In a photo, Jennifer channeled Rachel in her early waitress days, and the bewildered fans poured a cup of coffee for the photo.

Jen felt at home on the set and responded best to a fan who asked if the show really filmed on the set. “I live here, so …”

As if their day couldn’t get any better, the fans that Jen met during the segment were invited to attend the show. After broadcasting the clip, Jennifer waved at the excited audience members and said, “Now that you are here, you can watch your third favorite friend.”

Jen’s visit to the set was not the only nostalgia that Friends fans got during her guest host. While interviewing her girlfriend Selena Gomez, the “Look At Her Now” singer could not help but wash over Jen and the show.

Selena addressed the fans who didn’t declare Rachel their favorite and said, “Are you kidding me in the first place? Rachel was my life.”

“But you know what?” she asked Jen. “Do you know what makes me so happy? Is that I would watch Channel 33 every Thursday at 10.30 with my mother and I cried when the whole season was over.”

She continued: “But what made me so happy is that people my age and everyone else is now obsessed and it just makes me so happy, just like you and the show because it’s iconic.”

After confessing her love for Jen and friends, Selena got the first time she met the star of Horrible Bosses.

“Nobody knew who I was and you were in the bathroom in a black dress,” she remembered. “I think we were at Vanity Fair, something event and I was there with my mother and I walked into the bathroom. And I saw you and you were so nice … my heart stopped and I was shocked and I ran to my mother and I thought, “Oh, my god. I just saw Jennifer Aniston. “

The Dumplin star circled about another famous friend of hers: Ellen. And she even shared some dirt on the Greatest Night of Giveaways host.

“I’m telling you some deep, dark secrets, okay, guys?” she started. “Like people think they buy and sell houses because they like real estate. No, it’s not true. It’s because she’s on the run. From the law. You have no idea.”

After revealing Ellen’s real nickname and mercilessly throwing away lucky pennies, Jen struck things up with a really shocking bomb: “Oh, and another. She once uttered an animated adult film called Grinding Nemo. It’s hard but you know how to find it … “

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 AM!