View: Japanese musician makes music by scanning barcodes, Twitter is amazed

Hitting the right sizes | Credit: Twitter

While most musicians prefer conventional instruments such as guitars, drums, cello, piano or even violin, a clear music lover on Twitter learns viral for making music by scanning barcodes.

A video shared on the microblog website Twitter shows a man scanning a large number of barcodes printed on a canvas to achieve the perfect sound. The 47-second video clip has been viewed almost two million times and has been retweeted more than 27 thousand times.

– Egg Wada │ 和 田永 📡 (@crab_feet) January 22, 2020

According to a report published in the Verge, the artist has been identified as Egg Wada, who happens to be a Japanese musician.

Egg is known for making musical instruments from old electronics. The artist also participated in an orchestra project with the help of 20 reel-to-reel tape recorders, and he has created an art, music and tech group called Electronicos Fantasticos. This group has shared several videos under the banner of the barcode project on YouTube.

According to the report, Wada claims that the barcode scanners have been adapted and generate sounds by connecting scanned signals directly to the audio connection. The boxes shown in the video contain barcodes along with things such as starbursts and patterns with low contrast.

