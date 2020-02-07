View: ‘Friendship’ between ‘Notoriously Grumpy’ Coyote and badger amuses scientists

There is a common expression that friendship knows no boundary, but a video of least expected friends creates a buzz on social media.

A video of a tie and a coyote walking together under a busy California highway wins hearts on the internet.

The 12-second video shared by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) shows the coyote wagging, waiting for the tie, and jumping quickly as it approaches. He then jumps into the tunnel and returns to see if the tie is coming. The tie follows the coyote in a relaxed manner. It also lifts its tail to adjust its pace to coyote.

This is the best you will see all day! Natuur Our nature cameras saw a #coyote and #badger together – the first time this type of behavior was recorded in the San Francisco # BayArea.https: //t.co/YDcnhyiWL1 pic.twitter.com/qZQgcbwtTk

– Open Space Trust (@POST_fans) 4 February 2020

Since it was shared, the viral video of coyote and badger friendship has been viewed more than 16 times.

According to National Geographic, both coyote and badger are known as “notoriously grumpy”. The video shows that both animals know each other.

It further said that it is known that both coyote and badger hunt co-operatively and that the interactions have always been considered “purely transactive.”

The report further said the video shows coyote-tie collaboration in the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time and may be the first to show the two species that a diver shares – a tunnel that allows water to flow under a road and wildlife to access highways bypass.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section to praise the friendly game between the animals.

I love this. I had a cayotee friend. I would whistle and he would come running.

– Wendee busch (@wendee_busch) 5 February 2020

Has the ingredients of a great buddy movie script

– Joe McConnell (@JoeMcConnell__) February 5, 2020

Astonishing. I hope the tie has arrived on the other side!

– Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) 4 February 2020

That is simply the best thing to see 🙏

– yogatimewithjane (@yogatimejane) 5 February 2020

I love the backend of this tie waddling behind this coyote! 😂😂😂😍😍😍

– Sally Brown (@Rowdygirlinmt) February 6, 2020

Very nice video! Reminds us of how close wildlife lives to so many of us.

– Bruce Clark (@SoCalRealtor) 5 February 2020

That is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen

– I have ears like antlers. wbu (@ pastalkoa1a) February 5, 2020

This is amazing!

– Ali Meraji (@MerajiAli) February 5, 2020

