View: Florida Alligator Devours Burmese Python and internet is astonished

A video of an alligator eating a Burmese python grabs eyeballs on social media. The video was recorded in Everglades National Park in Florida and posted by the official Twitter handle of the park.

In the 6-second clip, the snake can be seen lifeless in the jaws of the ‘native American’ alligator.

The tweet was given the title: “CHOMP !!! This invasive Burmese python was no match for our powerful, native American alligator!”

CHOMP !!! This invasive Burmese python was no match for our powerful, native American alligator! With all the news from pythons that overwhelm the ecosystem of Everglades, it gives us hope to see our native animals fight back. Video by Richard Petrosky pic.twitter.com/VzEK0NngQT

– Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) 2 February 2020

The caption said the video clip offers hope that native animals “fight back” against the pythons that “overwhelmed” the Everglades ecosystem.

Everglades is the largest subtropical wilderness in America.

Although they originate from Southeast Asia, Burmese pythons have become an established breeding population in South Florida since the end of the 20th century.

Twitter users praised the alligator and some even made puns on the Florida Gators football team.

While one wrote, “One for the home team,” another wrote that it was time to get “some hope” for their “beloved Everglades.” The user hoped that the Gators found a delicious meal in the python.

One for the home team

– Thomas Fraser (@ tfraser71) 2 February 2020

It is time for us to get some hope for our beloved Everglades. I hope the Gators find a delicious meal for them

– Jesse Ray Akins (@ JesseRayAkins1) 3 February 2020

A Twitter user said, “Go gators!”

Another wrote: “I like snakes, but not in the Everglades! Hopefully the Gators will be supreme! ”

I like snakes, but not in the Everglades! Hopefully the Gators will be supreme!

– Joshua Avondoglio (@joshavon) February 6, 2020

Another went on to write that the only way a python would gain the upper hand over an alligator is through “pure happiness.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.