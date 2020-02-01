VIEW: Dhoni hilariously poking fun at wife Sakshi for ‘using’ him to get Instagram followers

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni not only trolls his teammates on the field, but also has a good time with his wife and friends outside the field.

A video, recently posted by a user on Twitter, shows the captain cool poking fun at his wife Sakshi by saying she is trying to get followers by presenting him in her Instagram stories.

The video also included the friends of Dhoni, who chuckled when he heard his comment.

Sakshi, in a joke, can be heard replying to Dhoni, saying that she is only doing it so that all his followers love her too.

As the video progresses, Sakshi can also be heard how she teases her husband by calling him “sweetheart.”

Towards the end of the clip, she says her followers want to see him and keep asking her about him.

In various competitions, Dhoni saw a poke at Cheteshwara Pujara, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

The former captain is not only known for his cool attitude on the field, but he is also famous for his witty responses to reporters in press conferences.

Dhoni is no longer in action since the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales last July. The rumors about his retirement plans or that he will play the T20 World Cup this year have been circulating time and again in news and on social media.

However, there is no clarity from Dhoni or the BCCI as to what his future course of action will be.

