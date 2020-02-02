View Demi Lovato’s national anthem performance in the Super Bowl

After a powerful return to the stage of the 2020 Grammy Awards just a week earlier, Demi Lovato kept her going with a performance of the national anthem on the Super bowl on Sunday in Miami.

Long story short, she crushed it:

. @ddlovato sings the national anthem for #SBLIV! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MJL2vkiTnw

– NFL (@NFL) 2 February 2020

This was a dream come true for Lovato, who tweeted in 2010: “One day I sing the national anthem in a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy …” Today was that day.

This is what celebrities say about social media performance:

Ok Demi !!!!!!! You’d better saaaannngggg #SuperBowl she was beautiful

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) 2 February 2020

No idea how it sounds on TV, but here in the stadium Demi Lovato brought the house down with the national anthem. #SuperBowl #chills

– andy lassner (@andylassner) 2 February 2020

Yessssss Demi !!! Succeeded. Congratulations .. #SuperBowl

– Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) 2 February 2020

Demi !!!! Wooooow !!!

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) 2 February 2020

Wow Demi Lovato just killed it with the national anthem. Shivers !! Brava !! https://t.co/lw4yh1AMcy

– Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) 2 February 2020

I just won money because @ Demi sang the national anthem within 2 minutes. So I can go home now, the next coin toss! For 400 #SuperBowl

– Jax (@ mrjaxtaylor) 2 February 2020

2020 was a big year for the 27-year-old pop star, who almost lost her life two summers ago after an overdose in 2018. Her Grammy performance was from a song titled “Anyone” and was recorded only a few days before her OD.

“How did anyone listen to this song and think,” Let’s help this girl? “,” She said in a recent interview with New Music Daily about “Beats 1” from Apple Music, and added that she was “in a state of mind.” was like I was fine, but I clearly wasn’t. “She said she wished she” could go back in time and help that version of myself. “

“I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me knew for sure what I was singing for,” she explained. “I sang this song, and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that’s what brings us right now.”

“I remember being in the hospital and listening to this song,” she continued. “It was about a week after I had been to the hospital, and I was finally awake, and I just remembered hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking,” If there is ever a moment when I come out of this , I want to sing this song. “”

The show also received great acclaim, with many stars showing Demi their praise on social media.

