VIEW: Chinese nurse treating Coronavirus patients gives daughter a sniff

China continues to fight the deadly coronavirus epidemic, with several heartbreaking videos and photos from the country showing that people are struggling.

A video of a nurse treating coronavirus patients and comforting her sobbing daughter with an air cuddle creates a buzz on social media.

Healthcare providers in China who treat coronavirus patients should not be in direct contact with other people because there is fear of transmission of the virus.

In the 49-second clip shared by New China TV, the mother and daughter see face masks and embrace a hug from a distance with open arms. Both the nurse and her daughter stand at a distance and cry while hugging each other.

The nurse’s daughter, crying inconsolably, says to her mother, “Mom, I miss you so much.”

The nurse named Liu Haiyan, who is also in tears, answers her daughter and says, “Mama is fighting monsters. I’ll be home as soon as the virus (corona virus) is defeated. Be good”

The girl then drops a packet of dumplings to the floor. As soon as she takes a step back, the nurse walks forward to pick the package.

The nurse then waves her daughter and promises to tell her, “I’ll be back to be your company after we win the fight.”

Watch the heartbreaking video here:



(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qqi7Rqv2ep4 (/ embed)

The nurse treats coronavirus patients in a hospital in Henan province.

The video has been viewed more than 13 times since placement. Several people participated in the comment section to respond to the tearjerker video. Many users called the video heartbreaking; some also praised the selflessness of the doctor who fights the corona virus.

“This is so heartbreaking. Greetings to the mother. Daughter remains strong, mommy joins doctors, nurses and all other health workers to save lives. Mommy and her team will win the fight,” said a user.

“The real hunter who actually fights in advance … Deserve respect hat,” the other user commented.

Here are other comments:

Really so moving my heart ❤️ be good

– wildlion (@ chongthanorm1) 4 February 2020

Let us hope that this epidemic will soon pass

– Evvita (@EwaEdyta) 4 February 2020

Oh my God! Had tears look at this! 中国 加油!

– Abdullah Kouffa Dow (@kuffadow) 4 February 2020

Watching this video brought tears to my eyes. All these families are struggling. But this is not permanent. I hope everything goes well soon.

– Muhammad Zaheer Khan (@rosenakyal) 4 February 2020

According to the coronavirus app, 34,981 people are affected by the disease, with only 24,953 from the Chinese Hubei. So far 724 have been killed by the disease. India has reported three infections from Kerala.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.