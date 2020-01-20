Her Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard in a battle of … the brain!

The couple is on the premiere episode of Brain Games and E of National Geographic Channel! News has your exclusive taste. In the “Male brain versus female brain” episode, host Keegan-Michael Key let the duo compete against each other in a battle for the ghost. First, they are performance under pressure.

The two must place the numbered blocks in a numerical order of 25-1 on a grid before time runs out and a flying flame ignites a propane-filled balloon. In the clip, Key explains that a study has shown that men and women are almost equal to mathematical challenges, but men usually perform better under pressure.

“I’m scared,” Bell says in the exclusive clip above. “I’m more afraid that Dax will win the puzzle.”

If they don’t complete the puzzle and the balloon exploded, Shepard says he’s only willing to save Bell.

“I will dive at Kristen with the flame-retardant jacket. I have no room for the both of us under this jacket, so you go up in flames,” says Shepard Key, who receives a hug from Klok.

Hey, Key understands. “She is the treasure of America. This is a treasure that we must keep in mind,” he says.

“This is the small money tree that grows in my garden, so we must protect it,” Shepard says.

See what happens in the exclusive clip above.

In the premiere episode the duo is also confronted with challenges that have to do with keeping items in stock in a refrigerator, communicating details of an outfit and more. Search for field correspondent Cara Santa Maria to also play a phone game to see if men or women communicate better, mentalist Lior Suchard reveal the names of Bell and Shepard’s first infatuations, and the Gauntlet, a battle where the two compare their mental strength and dexterity.

Brain Games will premiere on Monday, January 20 at 8:00 PM. on National Geographic Channel.