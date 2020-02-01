View all participants of the Masked Singer season 3 so far

The masked singers are back and they may be stranger than ever.

It only makes sense that the costumes on the Fox reality show should become stranger, because this is now the third season in a year and they have to keep on top of themselves somehow.

They have now released a large number of costumes for the season, which starts after the Super Bowl on Sunday, and there are a few where we cannot stop staring and others we can hardly see. Some eyes in particular on those costumes are just a little too frightening. Yes, they are not real eyes, and yet it still feels like they can look into our souls.

Just look at the mouse. She is wearing a flower crown and an outfit with ‘harmless fairy’, but her eyes say ‘endless darkness’.

And the bear looks like she’s ready to party, but the permanent look on her face says she has seen something she can never recover from.

It also looks as if the costumes have become more elaborate this season, such as the princely White Tiger and the fantastic Kitty, while some are even simpler, such as the Frog and even the Banana.

We will reveal their identity before we know it, so look at the participants one last time before they can see you well.

The Masked Singer returns to FOx on Sunday after the Super Bowl.