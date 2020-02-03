View all movie trailers broadcast during the 2020 Super Bowl

The 2020 Super Bowl was full of memorable moments.

There was of course the game itself, which ended with a victory for the Chiefs of Kansas City. There was Demi Lovato‘s beautiful display of the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their more than epic Halftime Show that celebrated Latino culture and who can forget the hilarious advertisements?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legendappeared in their own place, Lil Nas X had a cowboy dance off with Sam Elliott and Charlie Day had a hilarious recurring bit for his Tide ad. But outside of the ads were the action-packed movie trailers!

A whole series of trailers made their debut during last night’s game and teased what fans can expect on the big screen this year. And the excitement for films such as A Quiet Place Part II, the Mulan live action remake and the upcoming 25th James Bond film are real.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, let’s see all the trailers that were broadcast last night, in order of their release date.

Sonic the hedgehog

The live incarnation incarnation of the beloved animated hedgehog will take place on February 14 in the cinema.

The invisible man

Elizabeth Moss leads in this spooky thriller, on February 28.

A quiet place, part II

Emily Stub and John Krasinskiback in the sequel to A Quiet Place, on March 20.

Mulan

DisneyThe last live-action remake made its debut last night during the game in the final trailer. Mulan comes to the cinema on March 27.

No time to die

Daniel Craig‘s last performance when James Bond comes to the cinema on April 10.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johannson‘s Natasha Romanoff returns in this Marvel prequel, on 1 May.

The SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the Run

The beloved Nickelodeon character and his friends return to the silver screen with a new animation style on 22 May.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise resumes its role as Maverick in the long-awaited sequel to the classic from the 80s, from 26 June.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Another prequel, the beloved yellow followers will play the lead in this Despicable Me story about origin Steve Carrell‘s Gru, in theaters on July 3.

