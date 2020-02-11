View: AAP Supporters Dance to Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ after Kejriwal’s Delhi Sweep

‘Rinkiya ke papa’ is a popular Bhojpuri song sung by Manoj Tiwari in 2012.

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi party celebrate the party’s victory over their party office in New Delhi. (Image: AP, Representational)

Aam Aadmi party supporters came victorious on Tuesday after the Delhi voters handed Arvind Kejriwal a third term as Chief Minister. AAP defeated the elections to the legislative assembly with primary rival Bharatiya Janta Party ending in a second second and the congress failed to win a single seat.

Once the numbers were in, Kerjriwal’s first words to Delhiites were “I love you.” The victory is sweeter as it comes on the back of a blistering poll campaign that was curbed by cases of violence and vitriolic scolding. The relief was also evident on social media and burst in congratulations and celebrations from AAP supporters.

One such video that emerged after the win was by AAP supporters dancing on the now infamous ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ with BJP’s Manoj Tiwari who was considered Kejriwal’s most important CM rival.

In the run-up to the elections, the song “Rinkiya ke Papa” was used by both the social media teams of AAP and BJP to mobilize voters. While AAP used the number to mock Tiwari and BJP, Tiwari refuted with “Rinkiya jhooth nahin bolti” (Rinkiya does not lie) to close Kejriwal.

However, the hat trick seems to have left the AAP supporters in Lucknow in an ecstatic mood, as can be seen in this video shared on Twitter:

Celebrations at AAP Lucknow Unit. Workers dance to the melodies of ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ 😂😛 pic.twitter.com/e3jBFy3H9w

– Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) 11 February 2020

“Rinkiya ke papa” is a popular Bhojpuri song from the 2012 album “Uparwali Ke Chakkar Mein”, sung by Manoj Tiwari. With more than 28 million views on YouTube, the song was widely memorized and faked in the run-up to the 2019 elections in Delhi and the Lok Sabha elections.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.