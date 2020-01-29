Vietnam veterans remember where they were the last chiefs. Kansas City Chiefs

WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) – For older Chiefs fans, this Super Bowl is a reminder of where they were when the Chiefs last played in a Super Bowl 50 years ago.

For some, they were at war in Vietnam.

According to some Vietnam veterans from the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Warrensburg, Missouri, they didn’t even know that the chiefs went to the Super Bowl.

“I didn’t know anything about the Super Bowl,” said Frank Loudermilk.

“We weren’t told all that stuff when we were in Nam,” said Bobby Tubbs.

“Never heard a word about it,” said Willis Weber.

For some who knew, they could listen in on the radio. Like Charles Johnson, who was a radio intercept operator.

“I had my own radio, I could choose what I wanted to hear. And I did. I heard the whole game and shouldn’t hear any of it, ”said Johnson.

Johnson’s job was to listen to the enemies. It was much more important for him to listen to the chiefs.

“Now they’ll come after me, won’t they?” Johnson said laughing.

Now, 50 years later, the circumstances for the Super Bowl will not only be different …

“I have a better chair to sit on … believe it or not, it’s better!” Said Johnson.

But every one of these Vietnam veterans can look forward to that.

“Oh, I’m excited,” said Willis Weber.

“This is great. I think we’ll see it here,” said Danny Fultz.

The Missouri Veterans Home is holding a Super Bowl party this Sunday in honor of the Vietnam veterans who fought for our freedom during the last Chief Superbowl.

Decorations and food inspired by the Super Bowl complete the offer.

Volunteers are required from 3:30 p.m. If you would like to help, send an email to [email protected]

