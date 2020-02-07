Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film is unsatisfactory

The romance culminates in marriage and everyone seems happy when they move into their own house and call it Shikaara. However, it is short-lived. The couple and their families are soon forced to flee to Delhi as Islamist insurgents take over and their lives are threatened.

While the story emphasizes the plight of the Kashmiri experts, especially their main couple, they disappoint at some level because we are not really exposed to the other side of the story and there is no context to explain why the situation ended up so drastically to be.

While the reason for climate change and political engagement is shown in parts, it is unsatisfactory for someone who wants to see the whole picture. The film, mostly shot in Kashmir, brings the breathtaking valley to life with an amazing cinematography (Rangarajan Ramabadran).

So much so that the beautiful background often becomes the main attraction and it is difficult to take your eyes off it. Aadil Khan, though his debut film, impresses with his mature performance as he goes through the trauma of losing loved ones in the most unexpected circumstances. Sadia is pleasant to look at and gives good support.