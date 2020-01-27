The creators of “Shikara” released a brand new second trailer of the film, reflecting the alarming conditions of 1989 when the Kashmiri had to leave Kashmir. The sprung pendant will definitely reveal an attractive story that filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is ready to introduce to the audience on February 7 this year.

Shikara Trailer 2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra takes us deeper into this dark story

* “Vaadi tera beta hun main Pandit hun”: The second Shikara trailer is Vidhu Vinod Chopra!

The first frame of the trailer itself bears a terrible reality when the “farmer” announces how Kashmiri pandis were forced to leave the country. Thanks to the visual manifestations of the violence of the leading actors Adila Khan and Sadi’s Paradise in conflict, everything about the second trailer is told in detail about the story that brings the untold story of the Kashmiris.

Since the launch of the first trailer, the curiosity factor has been at a historically high level with the subject and story that it carries. “Shikara” brings an unspoken story of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandites and has 40,000 true migrants from Jagti and other camps who shot the film. The movie also contains real shots of the exodus.

Shikara’s assets have gained immense recognition from everyone – from the community to the well-known voices, criticism and audience in the industry. For the 30th anniversary, which is of great historical significance, filmmakers also organized a special screening of the film by real Pandits refugees who left their homes during the 1990 mass departure in New Delhi on May 19. January

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rahul Pandita also recently participated in the prestigious Jaipur 2020 literature festival and were part of a special panel discussion at the event. Speaking of the whole subject, the director also expressed the hope of opening a film school in Kashmir.

The film is also peculiar in a note where four thousand real Kashmiri pandites were shot to recreate the 1990 Kashmir Valley dismantling. From real people to real stories, everything about “Shikar” was kept very close to reality.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara will be launched on February 7, 2020. Fox Star Studios presentation. Producer Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced Fox Star Studios.

