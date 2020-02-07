Shikara Movie Review Rating: 3/5 stars (three stars)

Star Cast: Sadia, Aadil Khan, Faisal Simon

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Review of the movie Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra romanticizes the pain in his Kashmir love letter

What is good: Even without knowing anything about the movie, one could easily tell how this is personal to the creators, performances that depend on nothing to keep it with them.

What is bad: Play with the rhythm at many junctures and this will not be well received by many.

Loo Break: It lasts 2 hours, in addition, if you are in the movie, you know what to expect, so it should not be a requirement.

Look or not?: The film often crosses the line between being an art cinema and a commercial love story, it’s up to you to decide where you are when it comes to such movies.

Customer Reviews:

As we move along a very narrow lane of Jammu, we see that the camera is moving towards a person who writes a letter on the typewriter to POTUS (President of the United States). This is the letter number 1665 that Shiv Kumar Dhar (Aadil Khan) publishes in the POTUS, since he wants to let you know how he has been a refugee in his own country for the past 28 years. In the flashback, we see Shiv meeting Shanti (Sadia) and marrying her in the introductory scene.

Amidst the tensions between the Kashmir pandits and the Kashmir Muslims, many pandits obtain a forced exit from their own houses. What we now remember as the tragic ‘Exodus Day’ Shiv & Shanti was one of those lakes that were left homeless during the night. They stay in a refugee camp in Jammu while Shiv receives a response from POTUS to his letter number 1665 and what happens next is what the story is about.

Shikara Movie Review: Screenplay Analysis

The beauty of the film lies in its exterior beauty. Rangarajan Ramabadran (Director of Photography, Chumbak’s fame) uses drone shots to capture Kashmir’s aerial shots. These shots are also used as metaphors that begin with an impressive green valley and continue to show the smoke-laden destruction that evaporates from the explosions.

Where Vidhu Vinod Chopra got confused is that he was not able to choose between portraying a love story or a story about Kashmir Pandits. He mixes both and that’s where he lost the charm to me. You connect only with the struggle of the characters and not with that of an entire community. The tension created in some sequences has no parallel, but that is only for those two lovers in particular.

Review of the film Shikara: Starring

Aadil Khan with an amazing presence, not only has charm in his expressions, but also pain, and instantly connects the audience. You can show on your face what is in your heart and that is a great thing about established actors, while this was just their first movie.

Sadia Khan simply illuminates the screen with her wide, bright smile. She has full control of the scene she is in and doesn’t let you see anything apart from her. Both Aadil and Sadia are one of the best debutants that someone has given Bollywood over the years. The actor who plays Lateef, Shiv’s friend, has his pair of scenes in which his character’s writings simply play with your emotions.

Shikara Movie Review: Direction, Music

This is full of emotions for Vidhu Vinod Chopra and that is clearly visible with the way he tells the story. His passion for the subject causes conflicts in what he wants to tell and what people want to hear. Although this is a cinematic jewel, it somehow lacks the most important ingredient that would have made it a classic.

The best piece of music in the movie is not a song. It is a poem written by Irshad Kamil and narrated by Aadil Khan – Ae Wadi Shehzadi. That is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s love letter to Kashmir and that should have been the sketch of the movie. Shradha Mishra in Mar Jaayein Hum sounds the same as Rekha Bhardwaj and I didn’t think it wasn’t her until I went out to read who sang that.

Review of the movie Shikara: The Last Word

Said and done, Shikara offers excellent performances and focuses on pain in a “love story.” You would connect with the characters, but being politically correct will be a debate among those who will see it.

Three stars!

Shikara trailer

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoZXboySl2I (/ embed)

Shikara opens on February 7, 2020.

Share with us your experience of seeing Shikara.