Vidhu Vinod Chopra reacts to the petition against his movie based on the pandits cashmere

The filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has reacted to the news of a petition requesting the suspension of the release of his next film “Shikara: the untold story of the cashmere pandits”, stating that he will let his legal team handle the matter.

“We have just learned from sources in the media that few people have filed a petition in the J&K Court against the release of Shikara. We have no other information on this matter, our lawyer Harish Salve will take appropriate measures as necessary, ”Chopra shared.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Jammu and Kashmir against the next Chopra film that calls for a suspension of the release and removal of certain scenes.

“Shikara” takes place in the context of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, following the violent Islamist insurgency.

The petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone have alleged that the film portrays false facts about Kashmir and Kashmir Pandits.

Misgar told IANS: “We are asking to delay the launch and eliminate some scenes that portray Muslims in the valley in bad light.”

“We urge the high court to take the case with priority,” he added.

“Shikara: the untold story of the cashmere pandits” marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s return to Bollywood as director for the first time since its launch in 2007, “Eklavya,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan , Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Chopra presents Aadil Khan and Sadia in the main roles of “Shikara”. The movie premiere is scheduled for February 7.

