Vidhu Vinod Chopra opens more in Munna Bhai 3: “We finally have …”

The filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says that his latest film, Shikara, based on the exodus of Kashmir Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, was an intense experience and adds that he will now focus on a new project “Munna Bhai” because he wants to make a film fun

“I really want to do Munna Bhai. (Shikara) It was a very exhausting movie because it was very close to my heart. I want to make some fun movies now. I’ve been wanting to do ‘Munna Bhai‘ for a long time. Now, finally, we have something I would like to do, “Chopra said, at a promotional event for” Shikara. “

The Munna Bhai franchise includes blockbusters, Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Both films were directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai and Circuit, respectively.

As a producer, would you bring back the same cast and crew after almost a decade and a half? “(Munna Bhai 3) will be with Sanjay (Dutt) and yes, hopefully, everyone will be there,” he replied.

When asked if he had a tentative date in mind for his new Munna Bhai project, Chopra replied: “How can I say that? I’m going to work on it since 10 (February). We have the right idea but we have to work on that. I can’t say how long it will take to do, but I really want to do it, because wherever I go people ask me about it. Even at the airport, people keep asking me, “when will Munna Bhai come?” (Laughs) So, we have to do it before people get mad at us! “

