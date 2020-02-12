Vidhu Vinod Chopra on the people who criticize him for making a film about the cashmere situation: “They are donkeys”

The filmmaker and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra lashed out at the people who criticized his new movie “Shikara”. He says that those who accused him of marketing the plight of the cashmere pandits in the movie are “gadhe” (donkeys).

“Idi 3 Idiots’, which I produced won Rs 33 crore on its first day of release, and we knew that the collection of the first day of ‘Shikara’ will be 30 lakh. Despite that, we gave 11 years of our life to do this I feel that things are very funny today because I made films that collected Rs 30 million rupees on their first day, and when I make a film that collects Rs 30 lakh on their first day in memory of my mother, people say that I have marketed The pain of the Kashmir people. I feel that people who think that way are gadhe (donkeys), and that is why I want to tell you not to be donkeys. First watch the movie and then formulate your opinions, “Chopra said during A visit to KC College in Mumbai to promote “Shikara” along with the main cast of the film, Aadil Khan and Sadia.

“Shikara” is about the mass exodus of cashmere panditas in the early 1990s, following the violent Islamist insurgency. The film was highly anticipated because veteran filmmaker Chopra is a native of the state.

After the movie’s release, however, certain sections of people called the movie and its director Chopra. A video of a Kashmir Pandit woman lashing out at the director in a screening in Delhi went viral. Calling it a “ghatiya” movie and repudiating it, it is seen saying that the film was too commercialized and not authentic.

The hashtag #BoycottShikara began to be a trend on Twitter, and people accused Chopra of being gentle with the issue instead of giving an unshakable account of the horrible atrocities that cashmere pandits suffered.

Chopra said the famous Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron praised his movie: “This movie opened with excellent reviews everywhere. I guess you would have heard of a man named James Cameron who directed “Titanic” and “Avatar.” He called this movie a masterpiece in a four-page letter. In India, the film was released in full houses and in excellent reviews. Then, suddenly this whole wave of hate arises. “

He added: “I am not on Twitter or on any social network. What was a big surprise to us is that our IMDb rating, which was around eight or nine, was reduced to one. We discovered that on all these social media platforms, people have started posting videos and saying “this is how you press the button to give the movie a star rating.”

Chopra said “Shikara” is close to his heart: “This is a very special movie and this movie talks about events that happened even before you (students) were born. About 30 years ago, four Kashmiris lakhs were expelled from his homeland, and my mother was one of them. Technically I am a refugee in my own country because I am from Kashmir. ”

He added that he never got involved in anything while making films in his career. “All my life I have never committed to the films I have made, either” 3 idiots “or the series” Munna Bhai “or” Shikara. “In each film, I tried to send them a message. In ‘Munna Bhai’, I spoke about ‘Jaadu ki jhappi’ and in ‘3 Idiots’ I gave critical advice to the students, to pursue excellence and success will continue. I am glad to say that many lives changed with that movie, “he said.

Chopra felt that “Shikara” would have the same impact. “In the same way, in ‘Shikara’ we have a message that says: ‘everything nahin, jodo’ (don’t break, join) because we are in a stage of life where it is becoming a norm to say ‘gift’ unite, break “Everything is breaking, whether systems or cities. I urge you to watch this movie and spread the message of this movie because you (students) are the future. If you like movies, then go to social networks and fix that crap (criticism about Shikara), and if you don’t like the movie, then remember the message of the movie, “he said.

Chopra wrote an open letter on Facebook on Sunday to counter all criticism against his film. In the letter, the filmmaker elaborated the sufferings that he, along with his family members, had to suffer when they were expelled from their homeland as a result of being attacked by Islamist insurgents three decades ago. He described the accusations as “meaningless” and also urged people not to repeat past mistakes.

