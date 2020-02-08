Shikara Box Office Day 1: Upon arriving with a virtually insignificant promotion, the film was expected to accumulate 50 thousand rupees on his first day at best. With a geopolitical theme, the film was in any case attending to a very small segment of audience. In addition, the film is not very conventional and, therefore, its unconventional theme and performance meant that it all came down to critical acclaim and word of mouth.

Given these factors, the opening day of Rs 1.20 million It is reasonably decent. In fact, this is a film that presents two newcomers in which no awareness was created. Therefore, ultimately, it is the content that speaks and everything else 1 crore It is really a good start.

Shikara Box Office Day 1: Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie surprises on its first day

Although the film has not had a major impact on the media so far, the collections are expected to jump well today. In fact, with the kind of trend seen so far, the movie could well be found in Rs 1.75-2 million range today. If that were the case, producer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra might well end up watching a fair weekend overall for his Shikara.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

