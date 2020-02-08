Vidhu Vinod Chopra attacked Kashmiri Pandit Woman for polarizing and commercializing the film; The filmmaker’s response is shocking! Watch

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film, Shikara, premiered on Friday. The film stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles. It is based on the exodus of Kashmir panditas in Kashmir, which occurred in the early 1990s. The film received a good response from critics.

Yesterday, the director attended a public Shikara show in Delhi to receive comments from the audience. A woman from Kashmir who saw the movie broke into the theater and attacked Vidhu Vinod Chopra for marketing the whole subject.

Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra lashed out at Kashmiri Pandit Woman for polarizing and commercializing the film; The filmmaker’s response is shocking! Watch

The woman shouted at Vidhu Vinod Chopra for not showing the true suffering of the Kashmir pandits they suffered due to genocide, mass rapes and mass murders during the 1990s by Islamic radical groups. She told the director, “Ye aapka commercialism aapko mubarakh ho (Congratulations on your commercialism) Like Kashmiri Pandit, I don’t know your movie, I don’t know it.” He also alleged that Chopra polarized the suffering of the Pandits in the film.

As soon as the woman finished speaking, Vidhu Vinod Chopra told the people present to applaud her. He took his comments on a clearer note and said that the truth has two faces and that different people have different perspectives and different sides.

Regarding his claims of not showing the whole truth, the director joked: “Ab aapke liye sequel banayenge (Now I will make a sequel to you)”.

Look the following video:

Want to know how sincere @VVCFilms and @rahulpandita were with the genocide of the cashmere pandits, by the JIHADIS Islamists in Shikara?

Watch the emotional outburst of a Kashmiri Pandit, after watching the movie.

Disgusted with these Bollywoodia !!! pic.twitter.com/Us39opaQRg

– Insanely Sane (@ Sanity_3) February 7, 2020

Many people are angry with Chopra for her response to the woman. In the comments section of the video, many people have criticized it.

Read the comments below:

Nalayak Bollywoodia Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

– Vishal Support to CAA NRC. (@ 1vishalpandya) February 7, 2020

@VVCFilms watching the ladies cry I decided not to see shikara. Paata nahi hamare dharam mein Rahul pandita aur vidu Vinod chopra jaise gaadar kutte kaise paida hotel hai loss 1000 Rs loss only from my family. Waiting for Kashmir files by Vivek agnihotri @vivekagnihotri

– Joydeep (@jdrcsm) February 7, 2020

VVC’s statement on ‘sachchai hving 2 sides’ summarizes the point of view projected in the film. In addition, it was an insensitive response to the lady who expressed her pain. Bollywood is little money or rather take advantage of anything you want to make money with

– Poorva Kulkarni (@ poorvak08) February 7, 2020

What do you have to say Have you seen Shikara? Let us know your thoughts below.

