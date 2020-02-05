Videos show “Stripper Bowl” mess in Miami

MIAMI – Videos show that there was a cash storm on Monday night’s’ Stripper Bowl ‘in downtown Miami, an event that Canes’ Edgerrin James promoted, but several strippers shouted the event and said they were underpaid.

Pierre “Pee” Thomas, co-owner of the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music label, published a statement on Tuesday in his Instagram story that the organizers had no contracts with the strippers, who were the stars of the event.

Thomas also said: “we have no control over or make rules for the number of girls dancing, splitting or paying”, or “how much money is (stolen).”

To promote The Dome in downtown Miami, Edgerrin James showed off the money he will use for an event with exotic dancers after Super Bowl LIV. (Thanks to Edgerrin James – Instagram)

Thomas claimed that “a lot of money was thrown between our camp.” Cardi B, who was at the event, said she felt “obliged” to throw cash, although many of the dancers were just “standing” in concert.

(File photo by Mark Von Holden / Invision / AP) (2020 Invision)

Cardi B, a former stripper, also had a message for those who allegedly had stolen money intended to pay for the strippers during the event.

“Many of these girls are mothers,” the rapper said in a video she posted on Instagram.

Videos show guards who take women’s purses full of money with them during the event and rows of women waiting to get paid.

“That is out of our control,” wrote Thomas. “We will get better control next time.”

