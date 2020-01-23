Video: Russell Wilson at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2020 phenomenal

The 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge is over and the only reason we’re reporting it is that Russell Wilson was involved and kicked in the ass just like last year.

Wilson led all passers-by in the Precision Passing competition and scored 19 points to help the NFC destroy the AFC in the first game. Kirk Cousins ​​was also impressive with his 18-point outing, while MVP Lamar Jackson struck with only 2 points.

Wilson and Davante Adams did not click as well as Russ with Adam Thielen in the “Best Hands” showdown. While Cordarrelle Patterson is officially a common recipient, he’s known as a special team returnee. Since he was the only other WR / TE to take part in the NFC, he was able to team up with Kirk Cousins. It took them two ages to complete half of the course, then Wilson and Adams were wrong about diving and it took them some time.

The AFC won thanks to Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews and DeShaun Watson-Jarvis Landry. They also owned the NFC in the “Gridiron Gauntlet,” a fun obstacle course that was decided when Von Miller owned the fiddly recreational route.

A new game this year called “Thread the Needle” should be an integral part if you ask me. All four quarterbacks had to throw passes through goals, but you lose three points if a defensive back intercepts you. Russ was once selected by Stephon Gilmore and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but was still at the top of all QBs with 16 points. He was the only one who made these five-point throws and they really threaded the needle.

The decisive game was “Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball”, and the AFC prevailed against none in two games. Wilson was eliminated in the first game after boldly trying to catch a dodgeball while holding a ball. Bad strategy, which, frankly speaking, is a reason to trade with him.

I know he’s not a Seahawk, but I’m a dodgeball fan and Jarvis Landry should be in the Dodgeball Hall of Fame. The AFC faced 2 against 4 and Jarvis released three NFC players with phenomenal catches.

This was your Pro Bowl Skills Challenge report. The actual game is on Sunday (ideally a little warmer than today in Orlando) at 12 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN.