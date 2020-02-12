(Video) President Buhari drilled by residents of Borno

Some Borno state residents booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the region to offer condolences to the victims of the recent Boko Haram attack in the state.

When the President’s convoy found its way, some residents in Hausa reportedly shouted, “Bama so!” “Bamayi!”, Which translates to “We don’t want to; we are not interested in it.”

Borno is a stronghold of the president. During his previous state visits, crowds lined up on the streets singing “Sai Baba!”

A Twitter user reported the hostile reception that Buhari received on Wednesday.

“If what I’ve heard from the people who welcome President Buhari to Maiduguri is anything but assessable, the Borno people are not happy.” Exactly from his previous visits. “Bama so” “Bamayi!” This is really serious. There must be a change of strategy at Fighting BH. “

