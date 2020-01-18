Sheesh! DaBaby doesn’t just relax when it comes to getting too aggressive in public! Video footage shows TMZ catching Baby catching an employee at a Beverly Hills Hotel!

Apparently, the person in the video is an employee who follows Baby out of the lobby to take a picture of him. TMZ reports that Baby dropped the man, and he walked back to the lobby. The video then shows DaBaby putting her hands on the man, and apparently slapping him on a wall.

The incident was reported to have happened in December, but only one of many incidents involving DaBaby has put his hands where they are not.

DaBaby’s lawyer spoke to TMZ, asserting that whatever happened that day was likely self-defense.

“Any actions taken by DaBaby are likely in self-defense based on his recollection of events and until the video is thoroughly reviewed we have no further comment at this time.”

As we previously reported, DaBaby is in legal trouble for assaulting a fan outside a Louis Vuitton store in North Carolina, as well as his entourage to physically get a fan in Massachusetts requesting picture.

Although it was not immediately clear what happened between Baby and the man, Baby and his entourage reportedly left the hotel without a disturbance. Police were also not called to the incident.

