Video of Chinese Man Caning Kenyan worker sparks outrage

Associated press

Last updated: February 9, 2020, 7:59 PM IST

Nairobi: Kenya police say four Chinese labor migrants have been arrested after a widely distributed video showing that one of them is abandoning a Kenyan worker because he arrives late at a restaurant where they all work.

The video has led to indignation by many Kenyans on social media who have compared it to the treatment of Kenyans by British settlers or slavery.

Police said three of the Sunday arrested do not have a valid work permit, while one had an expired visa. The authorities said that Deng Hailan, the suspect who seemed to be able to gnaw the Kenyan, works as a chef at the Chez Wou restaurant in Nairobi, but does not have a valid work permit.

Kenya, as well as other African countries, have seen an increase in Chinese workers and investments.

China’s reach to African countries is focused on building trade, investment and political ties with a continent that is often overlooked by the US and other Western countries. This offers lucrative opportunities for Chinese companies. African countries have often been happy to accept Chinese investment offers, which do not set requirements for safeguards against corruption, waste or environmental damage.

