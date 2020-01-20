An old video of children, with hearing impairment, using sign language to sing the Indian national anthem has been circulating on the Internet for the past few days.

An old video of children, with hearing impairment, using sign language to sing the Indian national anthem has been circulating on the Internet for the past few days. The video, which has been shared repeatedly on Twitter and Facebook, shows the school children queuing and singing the anthem.

The video is available on YouTube, and obviously it is from 2017, although the source is unknown.

Only six days before the country celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26, this seems to be an appropriate time for the video to go viral. The last few weeks have witnessed countless protests from different parts of the country against the very controversial Citizenship Amendment Law, which was passed by the Center in December last year and the timing of the video could not have been better.

National anthem for children with hearing impairment.

– ᴬᴹᴮᴱᴿ (@Sel_et_Poivre__) January 20, 2020

This is how people reacted to the video:

He is always proud to hear our national anthem; these children are amazing Thank you for sharing #JaiHind

– Rohini #BharatHinduNation (@ RohiniShah73) January 20, 2020

Amazing kids, so proud of you .. Vandemataram 🙏🇮🇳Jai Hind 🙏 🇮🇳

– Bharat Ki Aan … Leela … (@ Gangtok7) January 20, 2020

Goosebumps while listening to this … Thanks for sharing 👍

– Monika Rana (@ MonikaR00432557) January 20, 2020

Thank you very much for sharing this .. ❤️🙏🏻

– вαwlí вαwrchí 🇮🇳 (@Divya_S_Rathore) January 20, 2020

