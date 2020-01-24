Video of Baby Trying Ice Cream Going Viral - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 23, 2020

LODI, California (WSVN) – A video in which a little girl tries ice cream for the first time has gone viral.

The video shows the little 9 month old Blakely Jernigan trying the frozen delicacy. As soon as she gets her first taste, her eyes widen and she immediately goes back in to eat another bite.

Blakely’s parents were heard giggling as they tried to pull the ice cream cone out of their hands.

According to Fox 5, the video was originally uploaded to TikTok before it ran smoothly on the Internet.

Blakely’s mother posted on Facebook and said that she needs to turn off notifications for TikTok after the video went viral.

According to Fox 5, the flavor that brought Blakely mad was also called the “gold medal ribbon”.

