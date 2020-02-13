(Video) Jealous wife pours hot oil on husband for buying phone for side chick

A jealous woman has reportedly poured hot, steaming water on her husband to punish him for giving his chick a cell phone for Valentine’s Day.

According to reports, this incident occurred yesterday in Owerri, Nigeria.

The incident happened when the man was asleep and wanted to file for divorce when he finally recovers.

Read the full police report below.

It was collected by a Mr. Chinonso Chibuogwu who told the story that he received a call from a friend who was identified as Michael Amajuoyi (who happens to be the victim in the photos) and lives in Nnaze, Owerri in the state of Imo.

When he cried and screamed, I’m dead, oh, I’m dead, oh, I’m asking him what happened. The only thing I heard was Comeoh. Please, he ends the call. I don’t have time to ask what happened. I put him in the car first.

We move to the Chibuzo Hospital, where they take him to the emergency room. It was later when I asked his wife and four children what had happened. She said she had long suspected her husband. He came home from the store last night and went to the bathroom to take a bath, so she took his cell phone to play a game here. There is a message saying, “Thank you, honey, for the new phone, it was a long time Time really my dream phone. Good night and watch out. “

So the woman dropped the phone without asking the husband when he came out of the bathroom. Warri Warri confirmed that it was late midnight. She went into the kitchen, boiled hot oil and poured it on his back.

Now my friend tells me that after surviving this, he has to apply for a divorce.

Watch the video below.