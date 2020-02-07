(Video) '' If you refuse to vote for Akufo-Addo in 2020, you're a witch ''

The controversial Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, said that anyone who will refuse to vote for President Akuffo Addo in the 2020 elections is a witch.

According to the leader and founder of the Ministry of Glorious Words and Power, anyone who refuses to vote for President Akufo-Addo is a witch because he cannot understand why a prudent person refuses to vote for him if he does great works.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, a passionate supporter of the New Patriotic Party, praised Akufo-Addo for ordering and distributing 307 ambulances to various constituencies across the country.

“2020, if you refuse to vote for Nana Addo, you are a witch or a wizard. If you refuse to vote for Nana Addo, you are obsessed with your family’s witchcraft or what tortures you is great. “ Pastor Owusu Bempah told his congregation during a service.

“Nana Addo did a good job… he started a factory in a district, Free SHS and others. I would be grateful if he were 40 years old so that he could rule for 20 years. Ghana would have developed better. Some people thwarted the plan and spoiled it. “ He added.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said Mahama would never have the opportunity to become president of Ghana again.

“Koo Nimoh won’t be president again. When I say these things, the members of the NDC get angry with me. Don’t be angry with me at all. He has given over 300 ambulances, built the streets and given police cars. He also equips the military. ” Owusu Bempah claimed.

