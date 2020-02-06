(VIDEO) I didn’t ask for my voice to be pulled from Awal’s song, they lied

Ghanaian singer Fameye has announced that he has not asked that his voice be removed from Awal’s song during her misunderstanding.

A few months ago there was a dispute between Awal and Fameye over Awal’s music video, for which Fameye was not released.

This dragged on for a while when the two shot at each other and later found that Fameye wanted to banish his voice from the song.

However, in an interview with Sammy Flex, Fameye stated that he had not asked for his voice to be removed from the list as previously heard, adding that these were all lies.

