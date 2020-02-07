(VIDEO) Bulldog defends its claim that women are made for the kitchen and bedroom after being insulted by women

The music producer and artist manager Bulldog has repeated his claims that women are made for the kitchen and bedroom.

READ ALSO: I cannot record videos for my songs because my money is blocked at Menzgold – Edem

Bulldog, who made this statement a few days ago, had a hard time copying what he said.

He made it clear that women were made for the kitchen and bedroom in a video that went online.

In another interview today, Bulldog defended his statement and repeated that the kitchen and bedroom were actually made for women, adding that he saw nothing wrong with what he said.

READ ALSO: Watch Shatta Wales reaction after the Barcelona team jam on their Bojor track

Watch video below;

View this post on Instagram

@bulldog_of_bullhaus defends his claim that women are made for the kitchen and bedroom after being beaten up by women

A post shared by AnythingGh (@anythinggh) on February 7, 2020 at 4:51 am PST

Facebook Comments