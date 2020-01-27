Video: Bald Eagle Crashes On Windshield Of 18 Wheels On Connecticut Highway

(WWLP) – A bald eagle foraging along Route 95 in Connecticut was nearly killed when it collided head-on with the windshield of an 18-wheel semi-trailer Wednesday.

Connecticut state police were called after the bald eagle crashed, and police said the driver and the bird were unharmed. The unharmed driver, identified as Scott Burke, told police that it had happened so quickly and that it was one of the scariest things he had encountered in 25 years as a driver truck.

A video obtained from the dashboard of the truck shows the bird flying on the pavement in an attempt to capture its prey. She was frightened by the horns of an approaching car as her feet touched the sidewalk in the center lane, crashing into the windshield of the truck, shattering it completely.

The truck driver said he saw it out of the corner of his eye, but he couldn’t have avoided the incident, which happened in seconds. He immediately called the state police.

The eagle could have hung on the side of the truck until it came to a complete stop about 1,000 feet from the point of collision. He fell on the road and slipped under the truck.

State police arrived and closed this section of the road until environmental police could safely rescue the eagle. The bald eagle was taken to A Place Called Hope, where it was examined.

“She was strong, but still stunned, so we threw her into a dark, calm place so that she could regain her spirit,” A Place Called Hope said in a Facebook message. X-rays were taken at a local veterinary hospital, where they confirmed that there were no fractures. The X-ray showed that the eagle had been shot down in the past.

Wildlife professionals have determined that the bird had internal bleeding due to the force of the impact; the bird also had blood in its mouth and windpipe.

“So far, she is fine, even while eating, and she has been allowed to be moved to an aviary to complete her recovery process,” said A Place Called Hope.

As nesting season approaches, they hope she will recover quickly so that she can return to her mate and continue her journey in life.

