Victory by ‘Huge margin’ Proof of our selfless relationship: Manish Sisodia to AAP Workers

The AAP had won an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, won 67 seats and reduced the BJP to three. The congress had drawn a space.

updated:February 8, 2020, 9:04 PM IST

Delhi vice-CM and Aam Aadmi party candidate from the Patparganj constituency, Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia have cast their votes at the MCD school in Pandav Nagar.

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the party wins the elections in Delhi by a huge margin after exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the ruling party.

After voting with Twitter, Sisodia congratulated all AAP staff on their hard work and said the election is “proof” of “our strong and selfless relationship.”

“Voting ended! Congratulations to all activists. All worked from early morning to late evening and some worked 24 hours in recent days.

“This election is proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning enormously,” tweeted Sisodia in Hindi, and greeted the hard work of all his colleagues.

Exit polls for the Delhi election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi party.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Arvind Kejriwal will retain his seat with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

Republic-Jan Ki Baat’s research gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the congress.

