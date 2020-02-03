Victoria Pedretti on Netflix’s You, Fame, and those comparisons with Hilary Duff | InStyle.com

Like it YOU‘S Love Quinn, Victoria Pedretti is not too concerned with fun. We speak on the phone during a break in her recording schedule – she is currently filming The Haunting of Hill HouseThe second episode, The Haunting or Bly Manor – and judging by her no-nonsense response to me asking if there is anything she can say about it YOUIn the third season (“No”), the excitement of the show’s press trip seems to be worn out. That said, Pedretti has the right to be wary.

Two years ago, the now 24-year-old was almost unknown, Hill House her first major project since graduating from Carnegie Mellon in 2017. Nowadays she is not only a working actress, but also the subject of an exuberant and dedicated fan base – the kind that tweet things like “I’d risk it all for Victoria Pedretti” and calling her a ‘bisexual icon’ because she told a magazine that her first crushes were on celebrities ZorroAntonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Although certain personalities may find that brand of fandom exciting, even addictive, Pedretti does not want to be part of it. And the articles and tweets that say she looks like Hilary Duff? She also wants to choose that (“I don’t want that”). Of course, actor and celebrity are not mutually exclusive. Such visibility can be overwhelming and it is a good omen for Pedretti’s career that she knows exactly how she wants to be seen – or rather: not seen.

She doesn’t want to be confused with her characters – rich serial killer Love (Pedretti knows she is and does your “ride of who” not condone it), Crain pursued brother or sister Nell, or Manson cult-devoted Leslie “Lulu” Van Houten. But when it comes to presenting her fans with a look at who she is outside of her profession … Well, she’s not entirely for that either – she actually wants the audience to “know less” about her.

Despite Pedretti’s reluctance to share herself with the crowd, the answers she gives me give a vivid picture of the kind of person she is – someone who is not worried about pleasing people, who trusts herself and her skills and is willing to fights against standards. (She also loves her yellow rain boots and cooking – read: food – pasta.)

Although the way she gets over the phone is from a more seasoned public figure, the kind left for decades by paparazzi and selfie-snapping fans, I imagine that an aggressive introduction to fame would have a similar effect on someone’s psyche. YOUThe press trip has been long and the attention that comes with it shocking. And, as I know for sure, Pedretti knows that her tenure has only just begun.

Read on below while Pedretti sounds in her new fame, her hope (or lack thereof) for Love YOUThe third season, and those annoying comparisons with other women in Hollywood.

In style: Between YOU, The Haunting of Hill Houseand Once upon a time in Hollywood, you are in one of the darkest projects of the past year. Do you think that you are attracted by heavier material?

Victoria Pedretti: I take advantage of the opportunities that arise. I think life is dark, so I appreciate material that represents that. But it is also light. It is usually a weird combination of things. I think the truth is in the middle. I don’t like things that slightly downplay life experiences and dramatize them too much. I think the opportunities offered to me are a bit in that line and allow us to enjoy something that reflects our life a little more.

Watching YOU has really made me more wary of strangers, I have noticed. Has your own experience of filming the season completely changed the way you see the world?

Yes. I mean, I think the amount of attention I get now changes my perspective on the world. My world is different, the way people treat me has been different since I was on the show. So that has certainly given me a different understanding of the world and people and how we work. But I don’t like the show making people more afraid of others, or the world. I don’t think it should be meant to scare people that way.

Assuming this, there are currently many true crime stories and fictional stories that make viewers understand or try to empathize with the murderers. Do you think that is dangerous at all?

No, I don’t think working on your empathy muscle is ever a bad thing. No. I mean, I think the more we can understand our enemies or the people who aren’t good for us, the more we can protect ourselves against them.

The show has just been renewed for season three. What is your hope for love in the coming season?

I somehow don’t really have feelings about it. I’m excited to get the chance to keep the show going and keep the story going and continue on Love’s journey, but I don’t necessarily have an opinion on how it should go. I’m not a writer in the show, so it’s not up to me. I don’t want to have expectations.

Love and Nell out Haunting or Hill House have a lot in common. They are both twins with brothers who had drug problems and whose husbands died young. Taking into account those parallels, have you ever noticed that Nell has affected your rendering of love at all?

I mean, as it has taught me new things about the way I work. I learned a lot to bring (Nell) to life simply because it was my first job. But no, I don’t take pieces of one character to help put another person together. They are very different people. They just had similar experiences. Of course your experiences do not determine who you are. I mean, they certainly provide information about how you see the world and shit like that, but that’s not what makes a person. If that were true, everyone would respond in the same way, and they don’t.

Love runs on a pretty slippery slope when it comes to her reason for murder. She seems to believe she has a moral high ground if she protects someone she loves. How did you use that mindset?

Yes. I mean, the law is really a great place to exist. It is a much easier response to things than dealing with the consequences. Making yourself a victim is a much simpler, simpler path. So yes, I think we can do it all, I think we can do it all. So yes. I think it’s a lot, it’s easy to understand.

But yes, no, it is f – king nuts. She is f – king crazy. She also appears in the house of (Joe Goldberg). She does many things that I would never do because it is inappropriate and invasive. But she qualifies it, and I see people on the internet who think it’s great, and they want to go out with love, and they think she’s a real ride or dying. And it’s just like, what’s that? Is she willing to do something for someone else? That is not someone I would like to be with.

Do you think she is guilty?

No. I do not know. Could be. But I don’t think she’s among them.

Yes. Surely. Do you think that mental health care could have been useful for Love and Joe, or do you think they are just sociopaths?

Yes, I think mental health care is good for everyone. In the show, outside the show, everyone in general.

Amen.

Can’t hurt.

So a large proportion of celebrities are nowadays personal. Whether it is about sharing on social media or discussing your relationships. I noticed on Twitter that many people praised you for saying that both Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were your first crushes on celebrities. How do you feel about that?

I know, isn’t that king crazy?

What do you think of that aspect of fame? Share yourself? And how do you intend to confront this with your career?

I don’t feel that I’m interested in it. I don’t like how people try to find a way to know me without knowing me as a person. Or the idea that people feel that they are in a relationship with me or want to marry me … Nonsense! You do not know me. I am not perfect. And every idea that I am is wrong. None of us is perfect. We all have mistakes. We are all bad somehow. And the fact that I say (Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were my first crushes on celebrities), why am I praised for that? It says very little about me. It’s just a normal thing, I think, thing. It is nothing special. And I don’t like the fact that I’m praised for it. Because I don’t think it’s extraordinary.

That is interesting. So you have already worked with so many celebrated actors. Did someone act as a kind of mentor?

Yes definitely. I was really lucky that people have cared enough about me and my growth … I mean, that’s the best thing about this job, really – one of the best things. Many things are really great about it. But the fact that you get to know people from whom you can learn – that’s so much fun. I am very curious and that is constantly fed by my work. And if that is not the case, I just try to keep doing it and there are people who have been doing this for much longer than me.

In some ways, Penn (Badgley) became a mentor for me. I don’t know if he sees it that way. And Carla Gugino. She is really incredible. She is very busy and makes time to talk to me. I’m always looking for that kind of relationship. I even feel like people my age, my friends often have so much to learn. And people younger than me.

Once upon a time in Hollywood was your first feature, right? That’s big. Were you nervous on such a set with all those big names in the industry?

I mean, I’m nervous when I work. But no, not special. I try not to make myself small or to seek too much approval from others. I was there because I was hired to work and did my job.

Turn right. So you don’t get a star truck, that doesn’t affect you?

Not when I work. There is no time to be intimidated by people. That can put my work at risk and I won’t let that happen.

That is a great way to look at it. There has been a lot of discussion lately about actors looking at themselves on the screen. How was your experience with that? Especially considering the nature of your projects. Is it hard for you?

I am comfortable to see myself on the screen. I think there is … in theater, you get to see everything in two dimensions. But everything has been beaten up on film. So I like being able to see that to reflect on the way things are translated, what is being recorded right now. Because you can’t see everything with a camera. (With) YOU, we had no playback (where an actor can see his performance on on-set monitors while shooting). So all the time I couldn’t keep an eye on myself until everything was cut and pasted. And I don’t like that. I think it negates the actor, or their ability to see what they are doing.

So then we act more or less in this weird vacuum where we are only meant to trust everyone, but we have no power to have our own opinion about a performance.

So when you watched the show when it was broadcast, were you surprised by something you saw in your performance?

Oh yeah. Totally. I mean, they cut huge pieces out of it. That show is not necessarily how it exists on page.

That is interesting.

Yes. It definitely feels like it is put together in a post. And it’s anything. I mean, it works. it’s just another way of working.

Totally. So I have to ask, I have seen many conversations online about how you look like Hilary Duff. How do you feel about that?

Again, this conclusion is a strange thing that women always get as children. I get so many (comparisons). They don’t just say that I look like Hilary Duff. They say I look like Kat Dennings, Jennifer Garner, Hilary Swank, Rachel McAdams … And I’ve been getting all these things since I was a kid, people told me what I look like. And I think in a way to compliment me or make me feel good about the fact that I look like someone else who is acceptably beautiful in the world. But it is something that we generally do much, much more with women. And I think it’s worth thinking about why we do that. Because I don’t really look like one of these women. I’m just another white woman with bigger lips (that) very honest. And that is the continuous. I don’t look more like these people than other people want to say they look like me. And it’s just, why is that so important or important? Aside from your ability to put someone in a box and say, “Well, we’ve had one before. So let’s take another one. You’re going to play this part that you’re given.” And it’s like, no, I don’t want that. Nobody would want that.

COWS AND CALVES

What did your nursery look like?

My children’s room? It was a room with wallpaper and at the very top … I don’t know. What exactly is the question?

Were there specific posters on the wall or something?

I do not know anymore.

What is your favorite thing to cook?

Probably pasta. (That’s) my favorite thing to eat.

How would you describe your personal style?

Comfortable.

Astrology, yes or no?

Uh. Of course why not? I don’t want to reject something that is important to people. I’m interested in it, but I wouldn’t say it’s a way of life.

What is your favorite item of clothing that you own?

My yellow rain boots.

What is a book that you could read again and again?

I’m not a big reader.

If you could only watch three movies for the rest of your life, which three would you choose?

Well, I hope that never happens. What qualities would you look for in three films and would you never see anything else? Probably variety. But all these things would become boring after a while. You don’t want to look the same over and over again. I don’t want to reread the same book over and over again. I want to have new experiences. I don’t want to live in that world. I would probably kill myself. I do not know. I would probably start reading.

What do you want people to know about you?

I never paint my nails. I do not know. I’m actually a brunette.

I want them to know less. I want people to know that I have no interest in speculating about what they don’t know.

.