This week’s episode of The Bachelor had no lack of drama, but is based on what’s coming in Episode 4 – it’s just beginning. According to the commercial clip for next week, the focus shifts briefly from the controversial candidate Alayah Benavidez to Victoria Fullerwho are involved in a one-on-one conversation at a private concert Peter Weber, Only problem? The musical guest happens to be her ex-boyfriend, the country singer Chase Rice,

Warning: spoilers ahead!

“I have a surprise for Victoria,” says Peter in the clip. The 25-year-old looks visibly distraught. “We have our own private Chase Rice concert.”

“Chase and I made an appointment,” she said to the pilot over dinner before crying. Although it is unclear how long her relationship with the singer lasted, it was enough that she felt uncomfortable on the date.

“I can’t!” She sobbed before running away.

The face you make when you find out that the guy you saw before the show is now on your 1-to-1 date with your new man. Pic.twitter.com/8QkkzFliZU

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

Spoiler King Reality Steve shared even more insights into the upcoming episode, with a behind-the-scenes look where Victoria was “sick in front of her eyes” because she had to dance with Peter in front of her ex. “Victoria didn’t want any part of it. She can’t even look at Chase, ”read the tweet.

(VIDEO): Almost the moment Victoria realizes that she is going to a concert performed by a man she has played so far. And being sick on her stomach. Victoria didn’t want any part of it. She can’t even look at Chase. pic.twitter.com/iyMFS476iX

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

What exactly happens between Victoria and Chase in episode 4? And how does Peter deal with the news? According to Steve, Peter and Victoria speak privately to Chase – along with the ABC cameras. So fans will surely see how everything goes.

“When they got off the stage, Victoria was visibly annoyed when she spoke to her producer with her arms crossed,” he said. “Peter spoke to Chase first. Then Victoria went to Chase to talk to two camera crews behind the tent and film all the time. “

It is safe to say that Peter accepts Victoria’s romantic past with Chase as she grabs the rose in a one-on-one conversation and the two continue to work on their relationship. However, the same is not true for the country singer, who is not as happy with how everything has developed.

“I wanted to go ahead and promote my music there,” the singer told reporters from The Morning Toast at the 2019 CMAs. “But (ABC production) brought a little extra activity into the curriculum.”

He didn’t know he was going to perform for Victoria and Peter when he agreed to appear on the show and ended up feeling cheated. “You put them all together. I didn’t sign up for it, “he continued.” That’s my problem with that. At the end of the day, they have a job to do. I don’t have to be part of it. “

Fortunately for Chase, all this drama is not in vain. The upcoming episode fits his new music release, as he explained at the CMAs. “Conveniently … I’ll be making new music this week.”

This is one way to positively influence an uncomfortable situation!

