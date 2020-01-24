INDIANAPOLIS, APRIL 27: Victor Oladipo # 4 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference quarter-finals during the 2018 NBA playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers 121-87. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Victor Oladipo, the guardian of the Indiana Pacers, praised his teammate Malcolm Brogdon and said he couldn’t wait to play with him.

“He’s playing fantastic right now,” said Oladipo to Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype. “First and foremost, he does a great job of leading us and preparing us to play before every game. I mean, he’s a great player.

Obviously I was excited to have him before the season started, and now that we have it, I’m glad he’s here.

I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing with him. I think we have the chance to become a special back room and do something special this year, ”added Oladipo.

Oladipo, who has recovered from a knee injury he suffered last year, will make his season debut with the Pacers next week.