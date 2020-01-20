Victim of a cork attack that was named locally Keith Greaney as a young father of three

A young, three-headed father is in a serious condition in the hospital this evening after being immersed in gasoline and burned alive in a nasty attack.

Keith Greaney, 23, was put in a medical coma to keep him alive after the shocking attack.

Gardai is investigated after three armed men broke into the house on the Dun Ard Estate in Mayfield, Co Cork, around 4 a.m.

The men, armed with machetes and iron bars, pulled the young man out of his bed and beat him violently before pouring gasoline over him and setting him on fire.

The attackers fled the scene on Boherboy Road in two cars when the man’s partner tried to extinguish the flames.

The house on the Dunard estate in Mayfield, Cork, where a man was doused with gas and set on fire

The house on the Dunard estate in Mayfield, Cork, where a man was doused with gas and set on fire

Emergency services responded quickly and two Ballyvolane fire department units stormed the scene.

Gardai, who led the investigation, recovered two vehicles, a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Berlingo, which are believed to have been used by the three attackers. You are currently in a forensic investigation.

Gardai are investigating whether the attack involves a personal dispute and are confident of arresting those responsible.

Mr. Greaney was taken to Cork University Hospital after the cruel attack with severe burns.

He received emergency treatment, but is still in a “serious” condition with extensive burns to his body. He was put into an induced coma.

The neighbors say the 23-year-old victim has three small children, although it is believed that the children were not in the house at the time of the attack.

Sinn Fein council member Thomas Gould told Irish Spiegel he was concerned that Cork would “walk the Limerick or Drogheda road” when he described how a lack of GARDA resources can make crime and violence thrive in the city and county ,

The house on the Dunard estate in Mayfield, Cork, where a man was doused with gas and set on fire

The house on the Dunard estate in Mayfield, Cork, where a man was doused with gas and set on fire

He said, “Gardai does not have the resources, the strategy was that Cork did not suffer severe violence and did not need additional numbers.”

He added that “after people warned that violence in the city would escalate,” people are afraid to be seen speaking to Gardai “.

“We told the Gardai that this was happening and that there were no officials on the street to deal with the problem,” he said.

“There should be 20 ward guards and one sergeant in the Gurranabraher district, and instead there are only 10 ward guards, no sergeant and no special vehicle.

“It’s systemic in Cork.”

Cllr Gould said there was “a new level of violence” in Cork after events like the recent ones that were “the exception and not the rule”.

Greens Council member Oliver Moran said the incident this morning was “an extremely shocking and violent attack, the second in the city in just a few days”.

He also asked “if anyone has any information to contact Mayfield Garda Station at 021 455 8510.”

Gardai appeal to witnesses for the terrible attack.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Mayfield are appealing to the public for their support in connection with the investigation into a serious burglary that occurred this morning, Monday, January 20, 2020, shortly before 4 a.m. in a house in Lotamore, Co Cork, has taken place.

“A man in his 20s was seriously injured in his home and taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

“Gardaí in Mayfield is aimed at anyone who is in the Dunard area this morning from 3 to 4.30 a.m., especially road users who may have taken pictures with line cameras or people with video surveillance in the area to contact to take with you at Mayfield Garda Station (021 – 4558510), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 – 666 111) or any Garda Station.

“Investigations are still ongoing.”

