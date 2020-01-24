Vicky Pattison threw a slap on the slim figure of the breathtaking supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The reality star, 32, slammed the shape of the catwalk queen as she pondered her own weight problems on Instagram in the past few days.

The Ex On The Beach bomb, which had switched from size 16 to a petite size 6, admitted that it had “punished” itself for its weight in the spotlight over the years.

Now I’m a star … Get me out of here The winner said she was finally “cocky” because she loves to indulge in food.

Vicky Pattison digs for Kendall Jenner's slim body as she talks about weight loss

Vicky had no concerns that she would never look like the Kardashian-Jenner, but she insisted that she didn’t want to.

She wrote: “Honestly, I’m over it and I’m done punishing myself for eating and not looking like Kendall Jenner !!! I don’t want to – I just want to be the best version of ME!”

Then the outspoken star thought about her own weight problems when she said she was the poorest when she was thin.

Given this, Vicky vowed to crash diets and starved herself, while promising to have a healthier 2020.

She wrote: “You know what annoys me most about these pictures is that I was probably the most unhappy in those where I look sharpest or thinnest. & Not long afterwards I would slip into old habits (aka living and actually amuse me) and the weight would creep back again.

“This year there will be no periods of disadvantage, no skipping, nothing is on the menu – I want to live my life, but I also feel good with myself and my body!

“In 2020 I want to be healthy and happy, but now and then I will enjoy a burger!”

Vicky is proud to be honest with her legion of 4.5 million followers on social media.

The social media mabe floods her Instagram account with pictures of her bikini figure and make-up-free selfies.