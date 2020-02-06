Vicky Kaushal captivated everyone with the Bhoot trailer Part 1: The Enchanted Ship, but that’s not the only project that excites fans. The actor also has the next Aditya Dhar movie titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. The vine says that Vicky will have to go through rigorous training for the same, which includes learning Jujutsu to increase a few more inches. Below are all the details you would like to know about it.

According to a report on Republic, Vicky will learn mixed martial arts for the film that includes Israeli martial art Krag Maga and Japanese martial art, Jujutsu for the film that will be directed by Aditya Dhar.

Vicky Kaushal will be strengthened for the immortal Ashwatthama of Aditya Dhar

The report also says that the actor will be strengthened for the film. It is said that from 90 to 95 kg, Vicky will gain weight and weigh between 110 and 115 kg for the film. Vicky will enter an extensive four month preparation program.

Speaking of the movie, it will be shot worldwide in New Zealand, Namibia, Greenland and Tokyo. While there are no further details about the project, Ronnie Screwvala is financing it.

For those not versed, Vicky and Aditya have already paired for their latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film was a massive success and also gave them both their first National Prize.

