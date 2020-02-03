Vicky Kaushal shares how difficult it is to shoot a horror movie compared to other genres

Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the horror movie “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.” Working on the genre for the first time, Vicky says he realized that horror is a complicated and technical deal.

“This was something I was not prepared for as an actor. While doing comedy, drama or emotional scenes, you can leave it in the moment among the co-actors. You can rehearse, and while acting you leave it at the moment. You give up at the moment and create something. But horror is a genre in which I had to know everything in advance. The scene was explained to me beforehand, and I know what will happen next and I have to react to it. I can’t leave it so far. So, it was very technical and detailed, and a very complicated space, to which I was not really exposed before, “Vicky said at the launch of the movie trailer in Mumbai.

Vicky was accompanied by producers Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan, and director Bhanu Pratap Singh of “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”.

When asked if he ever faced ghost experiences in real life, Vicky said: “I don’t know about real-life incidents or encounters, but accidents continued to occur on the set.” Once a ladder fell on the set, and we were gossiping that there is a ghost on the set! On another occasion, a door fell on someone’s head. There were some accidents, but nothing in particular happened that could be considered a ghost encounter. “

The film is Johar’s first horror movie production since the release in 2005, “Kaal” and Vicky credits its director for its completion. “Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and I are very afraid of horror movies. The only person on the team who is excited about horror movies is our director! Thank God, Bhanu Pratap Singh enjoys horror movies. He looks at them and that’s why he made the movie, ”said Vicky.

Vicky added that with his next release list, some of his dreams have come true. He is busy with movies like “Udham Singh”, “Takht”, “Ashwatthama” and “Manekshaw”.

“With my next training, most of my dreams come true. I had never imagined that I could make a horror movie, but I wanted to make a movie of the genre. When I read the script, I really fell in love with it. I was literally scared and thought that when this script was mixed with audio and visual effects, it would be an experience. So I just took advantage of the offer. “

On Karan Johar’s next historical drama “Takht,” he said: “It has always been a dream to make a historical film, and now I am part of a film that takes place in the Mughal era, of which I have only heard but never seen I am really excited to bring that era to life in front of the audience, “Vicky added.

“Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, and also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. According to reports, the film is based on a true incident that occurred in Mumbai. It tells the story of a couple in an abandoned ship that lies static on a beach. The film premieres on February 21.

