Vicky Kaushal is everything Katrina Kaif always wanted in a man, says the source

We do not believe that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are left alone until one of them or both confesses their “feelings” to each other in a public forum. Since the end of 2019, the duo has generated speculation about their supposed romance. Again and again they have been seen spending time together, from Diwali celebrations to home parties and dinner appointments, but none have admitted they are officially dating. If you believe in sources close to Katrina, your relationship is becoming something serious. “She is sure of her feelings for Vicky Kaushal. He has been a friend for some time now. He is reliable, reliable and devoted. In short, everything Katrina wanted to be the man in her life, ”said a source from a publication.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

However, the stars in question will not say a word about it. When asked about the link, the Uri actor said earlier that there was no truth in the stories that appeared about the state of their relationship. “I don’t think there’s any room for clarification. I’ve been very open about my personal life because I can’t lie,” Vicky said, adding: “There is no story at all.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina reacted similarly a few months ago too. Undeterred by the vine, she said: “These rumors are an integral part of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand that all that matters is the work you do. That is what will make you sustain, that is what the audience He loves you, or judging him, everything else comes and goes, since these are part of the work, we choose to be the center of attention, there are many people who hate to appear in the center of attention, but that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, others not. ” Well, if you ask us, we feel that they seem to sizzle together!

Katrina has been quite unfortunate in love. First he was close to Salman Khan and then had a long-term relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. After a much publicized separation, Katrina has not officially dated anyone, preferring to focus on her work. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was dating actress Harleen Sethi, but the duo soon broke up.

