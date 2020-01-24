Vicki Gunvalson stops real housewives in Orange County

The OC of the OC has left the building.

On Friday, Vicki Gunvalson announced that she would leave “The real housewives of Orange County” after 14 seasons. She was one of the first housewives in Bravo’s history and has been on the show since it was founded in 2006, but was relegated to ‘friend’ in season 14.

“I’ll always be the OC of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to” The Real Housewives of Orange County, “she wrote. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for” dragging me along “along the way.”

“I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspiring. My Westwood One podcast will be launched soon and I will have much more to say about” Whoop it with Vicki, “she promised. “I hope you will come with me on my new journey, so keep an eye on us. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget.”

In the comments Andy Cohen simply wrote “OG 🍊” while Kyle Richards left a heart emoji behind.

Actress Casey Wilson spoke to all of us when she wrote, “Thank you for your service.”

Vicki had a difficult final season, in which she appeared in a friend role and not as a main cast member. She removed her frustrations about her co-stars and Andy and had a collapse in the reunion. While the main cast members were gathered on stage, Gunvalson went backstage complaining about her place in the show.

“I’m mad at you now. I feel like a fool,” she threw at a producer, Gavin. “I’m literally going away. This is nonsense. Where am I? I want to know. Where am I? Do I come in, sitting at the end like a little lap dog?”

Gavin began to explain, “I think they’re trying to figure it out,” but Vicki cut him off. “I’m not going in, sitting at the end. I started this show 15 years ago,” she shot back, while Gavin muttered, “Understand completely.”

“So you attract me or take me … Just let me go!” Gunvalson added and threw her hands in the air. “F – king just let me go if you no longer want me. Just let me go in mercy!”

And now she has.