OG said goodbye.

Vicki Gunvalson announced by Instagram on Friday he will appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County after appearing in the series since the first in March 2006.

Of his 1.1 million followers, Gunvalson wrote:

“I will always be the OC’s OG, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love. and for “walking it” with me. ”

The mother of two continued:

“I’m working on new projects that will be exciting, inspiring and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One is launching soon and I have more to say about” Whoop it with Vicki “. join me on my new journey so please stay tuned in. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for an incredible experience that my family will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitupwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki ”

Co-star Shannon Beador left a long comment on Vicki’s post:

“You are always my dear brother amigas. Palabas The show may be over, but our friendship will always be there. Will miss seeing your hospital visits, taking shots of tequila, driving gold carts in restaurants, flipping kayaks, and just really running! I love you! ”

His release comes after the promos for season 14 were released in July excluding the 57-year-old. Reports soon after revealed that Gunvalson had been demoted to a “friend” and would not appear often on the show going forward.

Ang Bravolebrity has been at the center of controversy since his reunion season 14 in December when he called co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke for kissing Judge of Tamra. In an IG video at the time, he shared with followers:

“I’ve seen a few things on social media that people describe me as homophobic. I’m going to put it right, head on – I’m not homophobic. I have gay and lesbian families and I have clear Bravo fans. , personal friends. I’m not (homophobic). “

(Photo via WENN.)