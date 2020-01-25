Vicki Gunvalson leaves Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 years

US reality TV license Vicki Gunvalson has announced plans to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 57-year-old published a detailed statement on Instagram on Friday, describing her reasons for leaving RHOC after 14 years and 15 seasons of the show.

Next to a picture of her, Vicki wrote: “I will always be the top floor of the OC, but it is time to say goodbye to the Real Housewives of Orange County.

“It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I would like to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for your journey with me.”

Vicki Gunvalson’s announcement on Instagram

Vicki revealed that she was already looking to the future when she left the monologue.

She continued: “I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring.

“My podcast with Westwood One will be released soon and I will have a lot more to say on Whoop it up with Vicki.

Vicki will leave Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 years

“I hope you will accompany me on my new journey, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget.”

The surprise announcement came after there were rumors that it was deleted from the series.

Vicki had been demoted to “friend” last season and she recently admitted to the fans that she didn’t know if she would go on on the show.

The decision is now made and the fans quickly commented on the post and said how “devastated” they were that Vicki called it for a day.

In the past few days, Vicki had also indicated that she would be interested in a spin-off that revolves around her family and business interests.

It is unclear whether this project will be launched, but Vicki will put RHOC to bed for now and look for a new career start.

