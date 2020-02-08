‘Vibrations, Sixth Sense’: Manoj Tiwari convinced of BJP’s victory in Polls in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Saturday that his party will win the 8 February elections, with confidence attributed to “vibrations” and “sixth sense”.

Speaking in the media after casting his vote, Tiwari tried to downplay the fact that the BJP did not focus on a CM face for the capital. “Ho jayega, bahut accha hoga (there will be someone, someone who is very good),” he said.

He said that it is not part of his party’s strategy to announce the name of the CM candidate before the election.

BJP leaders have stepped up protests against CAA, NRC and NPR and Delhi voters promised that demonstrators from Shaheen Bagh would be evicted if they win.

According to Tiwari, BJP wins more than 50 seats. “BJP wins more than 50 seats and forms a government. People will bless the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ”

He added: ‘Today I feel vibrations from all sides. Those who believe in the sixth sense … today it’s my sixth sense, tell me this time a BJP government will be formed. ”

The election in Delhi also brought his mother from Varanasi. He said: ‘My mother came from my village in Varanasi for my birthday and she is busy quickly. She has promised to leave for the village after today’s vote. ”

Tiwari added, “I have my mother’s aashirvad (blessings) and people’s blessings. This is the first time an election has taken place with me at the helm of the BJP.”

In the 2015 elections, the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal wiped out the elections by winning 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi, followed by the congress while BJP finished third. Since then, the BJP has won all seven seats in the Lok Sabha election of 2019.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.